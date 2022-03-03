Modern war and the globalized economy
For Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, we asked for all your economic and tech questions about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. One listener wonders if we should be worried about cyberattacks becoming a large part of Russia’s strategy. Or will the country try to pivot to crypto (can they even do that?)? Then, our hosts help us figure out what exactly SWIFT is, following the global financial system’s removal of certain Russian banks. And we’ll find out what China’s role in all of this could be.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Within Days, Russia’s War on Ukraine Squeezes the Global Economy” from The New York Times
- The Russian invasion of Ukraine could raise food prices worldwide from Vox
- “Cyber-attacks on Ukraine are conspicuous by their absence” from The Economist
- “Russian cyber attacks against US banks increasing: sources” from The New York Post
- “Global hacking group Anonymous launches ‘cyber war’ against Russia” from CNBC
- “What is SWIFT and how is it being used against Russia?” from CNN
- Senators ask if Russia can use cryptocurrencies to skirt sanctions from The New York Times
- “Crypto will not save Russia from sanctions, experts say” from Al Jazeera
- “China not emerging as lifeline for sanction-slammed Russian economy” from The New York Times
