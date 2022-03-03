Russia-Ukraine WarQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Modern war and the globalized economy
Mar 2, 2022
Episode 610

Modern war and the globalized economy

It kinda depends on when the fighting stops and what happens next.

For Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, we asked for all your economic and tech questions about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. One listener wonders if we should be worried about cyberattacks becoming a large part of Russia’s strategy. Or will the country try to pivot to crypto (can they even do that?)? Then, our hosts help us figure out what exactly SWIFT is, following the global financial system’s removal of certain Russian banks. And we’ll find out what China’s role in all of this could be.

