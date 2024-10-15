Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Mining and the clean energy paradox
Oct 15, 2024
Episode 1263

Mining and the clean energy paradox

Zimbabwe has the largest African lithium deposits, a mineral crucial to electric vehicle batteries. Above, workers inspect an open-pit lithium mine in Goromonzi, Zimbabwe. Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images
Mining metals needed for clean energy comes at a cost.

Today we’re talking about a key piece of the global transition to renewable energy: metals. Specifically, metals like copper, lithium and cobalt that we need to build wind turbines, electric vehicles and to improve our energy grid.

Vince Beiser, author of the forthcoming book “Power Metal: The Race for the Resources That Will Shape the Future,” said we’ll need hundreds of millions more tons of these metals. But mining them comes at a cost.

“The good news is there are plenty of these metals around. There is enough of them in the world,” Beiser said. “The bad news is they can be really hard to get to and getting them can cause enormous damage.”

On the show today, Beiser explains the environmental and social consequences of mining for these metals, China’s dominance over the supply chain, and ways to make the transition to renewables more fair. Plus, why mining in space is a pipe dream, at least for now.

Then, we’ll get into how the U.S. dairy industry could be upended if former President Donald Trump’s plan for mass deportations took place. And, is Boeing too big to fail?

Later, how one listener makes voting a party. Plus, another listener was wrong about how people make choices.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Do you have any Election Day traditions? Let us know how you cast your ballot at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

