Making sense of the Jan. 6 hearings, Day 3
Jun 16, 2022
Episode 695

Making sense of the Jan. 6 hearings, Day 3

Plus, some much-needed palate cleansers.

During today’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, we learned about the role former Vice President Mike Pence played in responding to the insurrection at the Capitol. On the show, the hosts breakdown some of the key testimony and look to history as a guide for what they hope might come next in the hearings. Plus, we’ll introduce you another TikTokker with ridiculous geolocating skills. And good news for the ship that inspired the film “The Goonies”!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’re watching the Jan. 6 hearings, tell us what your biggest takeaways have been so far. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org and (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

