Making sense of the Jan. 6 hearings, Day 3
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
During today’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, we learned about the role former Vice President Mike Pence played in responding to the insurrection at the Capitol. On the show, the hosts breakdown some of the key testimony and look to history as a guide for what they hope might come next in the hearings. Plus, we’ll introduce you another TikTokker with ridiculous geolocating skills. And good news for the ship that inspired the film “The Goonies”!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The 16 most compelling lines from today’s January 6 committee hearing “ from CNN
- “Trump’s Campaign to Influence Vice President Pence” from C-SPAN
- Meet this Google Maps player
- “Legendary Spanish galleon shipwreck discovered on Oregon coast” from National Geographic
- “17th-Century Spanish Shipwreck Found Off Oregon Coast” from The Daily Beast
If you’re watching the Jan. 6 hearings, tell us what your biggest takeaways have been so far. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org and (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.