Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
It's the LAST DAY to donate and pick up any of our thank-you gifts at a discount. 🔥 Give Now!
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
“Make Me Smart’s” annual holiday episode
Dec 13, 2024
Episode 1304

“Make Me Smart’s” annual holiday episode

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Peace out 2024!

For our final episode of 2024, we’re throwing a holiday party with music, festive hats, drinks and a game. But we can’t forget about the news. The incoming Donald Trump administration is looking into the feasibility of eliminating the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll unpack the public rage over the U.S. health care system that dominated the news this week. Plus, how much do our hosts remember about the biggest business headlines of the year?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We’ll be back with new episodes in 2025! In the meantime, you can email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:48 PM PST
22:39
4:15 PM PST
28:11
7:14 AM PST
8:43
Dec 13, 2024
15:17
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Demand for weight loss drugs is rising, though many insurers won't cover them
Demand for weight loss drugs is rising, though many insurers won't cover them
Inflation hasn't been beaten yet, latest CPI shows
Inflation hasn't been beaten yet, latest CPI shows
What's behind America's sports betting boom
What's behind America's sports betting boom
It's never too late to change careers, even after retirement
My Economy
It's never too late to change careers, even after retirement