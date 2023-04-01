Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
New episodes of "The Uncertain Hour" are out now! Listen now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Make Me Smart: A very cherry blossomy edition
Mar 31, 2023
Episode 893

Make Me Smart: A very cherry blossomy edition

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
'Tis the season!

Today’s News Fix comes with a side of cherry blossom-themed cocktails: New survey data shows that while most workers in the United States value paid time off, nearly half aren’t using all their vacation time. We’ll get into what the new research says about norms in the American workforce. And, it’s Trans Day of Visibility. We’ll explore how the LGBTQ+ community experiences the economy differently and how language shapes discussions of LGBTQ+ issues. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full / Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We can’t do this without you! Please keep sending us your comments and questions by calling 508-U-B-SMART or emailing makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:35 PM PDT
25:33
3:59 PM PDT
27:34
1:37 PM PDT
1:50
7:29 AM PDT
8:52
Mar 31, 2023
12:26
Mar 29, 2023
54:03
Mar 29, 2023
11:27
Chapter 2: The compliance machine
The Uncertain Hour
Chapter 2: The compliance machine
Why do pharmaceutical companies give away some expensive drugs for free?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why do pharmaceutical companies give away some expensive drugs for free?
Why banks are reluctant to borrow at the Fed's "discount window"
Banks in Turmoil
Why banks are reluctant to borrow at the Fed's "discount window"
Tennessee’s new anti-drag law comes with economic costs
Tennessee’s new anti-drag law comes with economic costs