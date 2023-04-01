Make Me Smart: A very cherry blossomy edition
Today’s News Fix comes with a side of cherry blossom-themed cocktails: New survey data shows that while most workers in the United States value paid time off, nearly half aren’t using all their vacation time. We’ll get into what the new research says about norms in the American workforce. And, it’s Trans Day of Visibility. We’ll explore how the LGBTQ+ community experiences the economy differently and how language shapes discussions of LGBTQ+ issues. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full / Half Empty!
