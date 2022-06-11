Let’s talk about that prime-time Jan. 6 committee hearing
Last night we tuned in to the prime-time airing of the Jan. 6 committee hearing (we’d love to hear your thoughts if you were too). And today we’re going to talk about it. We’ve also got updates on COVID testing for international flyers to the U.S. and a possible falling out between Meta and its chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg. Then during Half Full/Half Empty, Kai and Kimberly weigh in on financial literacy classes, the Novavax COVID vaccine, converting classic cars into electric vehicles, a new European Union tech rule and Taco Bell’s new drive-thru architecture.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Ginni Thomas pressed 29 Ariz. lawmakers to help overturn Trump’s defeat, emails show” from The Washington Post
- The official statement from Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera regarding defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s comments
- “U.S. to lift covid testing requirement for fliers entering the country” from The Washington Post
- “Meta Scrutinizing Sheryl Sandberg’s Use of Facebook Resources Over Several Years” from The Wall Street Journal
- “States are adding a new requirement for high school graduation: financial literacy” from Marketplace
- “At this point in the pandemic, will there be a market for the Novavax vaccine?” from Marketplace
- “Car buffs want to turn classic rides into EVs. These Southern California businesses are making it happen.” from Marketplace
- “New EU rule will require all phones and electronics to use a standard charger” from CNN
- “See Taco Bell’s new floating restaurant that delivers tacos from the sky” from CNN
