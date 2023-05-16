Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Let’s talk about taxes
May 15, 2023
Episode 924

Let's talk about taxes

Michael Burrell/Getty Images Plus
Plus, we're getting close to the edge of the debt ceiling.

Tax season may be over, but we aren’t done talking about taxes. Will free tax filing ever become a reality? We’ll get into the upcoming fight over free filing along with what taxes have to do with the debt ceiling debate and an unusual political fundraising operation. Plus, the daring plan to rescue a “Great Observatory” in space makes us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Is there something that you want to know about the debt limit? Call us with your questions. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

