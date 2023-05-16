Let’s talk about taxes

Tax season may be over, but we aren’t done talking about taxes. Will free tax filing ever become a reality? We’ll get into the upcoming fight over free filing along with what taxes have to do with the debt ceiling debate and an unusual political fundraising operation. Plus, the daring plan to rescue a “Great Observatory” in space makes us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Is there something that you want to know about the debt limit? Call us with your questions. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

