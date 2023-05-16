Let’s talk about taxes
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Tax season may be over, but we aren’t done talking about taxes. Will free tax filing ever become a reality? We’ll get into the upcoming fight over free filing along with what taxes have to do with the debt ceiling debate and an unusual political fundraising operation. Plus, the daring plan to rescue a “Great Observatory” in space makes us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Tax Prep Company Intuit Ramps Up Lobbying Ahead Of Free File Fight” from Huffpost
- Debt limit letter from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
- Tweet from @davidmwessel about Treasury cash balance projections
- “How to Raise $89 Million in Small Donations, and Make It Disappear” from The New York Times
- “IRS tests free e-filing system that could compete with tax-prep giants” from The Washington Post
- “What to Know About TurboTax Before You File Your Taxes This Year” from ProPublica
- “A private company has an audacious plan to rescue NASA’s last ‘Great Observatory'” from ArsTechnica
- “Ahead of next Starship launch, SpaceX hires key NASA human spaceflight head” from TechCrunch
Is there something that you want to know about the debt limit? Call us with your questions. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
Today is Match Monday! All gifts will be matched up to $20,000, today only. Give now.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.