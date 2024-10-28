Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Keeping calm in the eye of the election storm
Oct 28, 2024
Episode 1272

Keeping calm in the eye of the election storm

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Everyone take a deep breath.

News outlets aren’t mincing words about the offensive and racist remarks featured at former President Donald Trump’s rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday. We’ll talk about the media backlash to the event, which was intended to be a part of Trump’s closing argument against Vice President Kamala Harris. Then, we discuss reports of ballot drop boxes on fire and give tips on how to ride out the last few days before Election Day. Plus, a story that has us waltzing through our emotions.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

