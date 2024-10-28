Keeping calm in the eye of the election storm
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
News outlets aren’t mincing words about the offensive and racist remarks featured at former President Donald Trump’s rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday. We’ll talk about the media backlash to the event, which was intended to be a part of Trump’s closing argument against Vice President Kamala Harris. Then, we discuss reports of ballot drop boxes on fire and give tips on how to ride out the last few days before Election Day. Plus, a story that has us waltzing through our emotions.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Hundreds of Ballots Damaged in Drop-Box Fire in Washington State” from Bloomberg
- “No More Euphemisms: Media Gets Real on Trump’s MSG Hate Rally” from Parker Molloy on Substack
- Post about the 2024 U.S. presidential election’s impact on Europe from Benjamin Haddad on X
- “Hear a Chopin Waltz Unearthed After Nearly 200 Years” from The New York Times
We can’t do this show without you. Send us your questions, comments or wild suggestions at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART!
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.