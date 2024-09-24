Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Kai on the military and climate change
Sep 24, 2024
Kai on the military and climate change

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal in Norfolk, Virginia, while serving with his squadron in the late 1980s. Adam Ryssdal
How the U.S. military is contributing and combating climate change.

Kai Ryssdal takes over the mic today as he digs into the U.S. military’s climate change paradox. While the military is fueling the climate crisis, it’s also on the frontlines of the fallout. It’s an issue that hits home for Kai, a Navy veteran. And it’s all part of the latest season of Marketplace’s climate solutions podcast, “How We Survive.” Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

