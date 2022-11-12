How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Have you been laid off? We want to hear about your experiences.
It’s time to talk about climate reparations
Nov 11, 2022
Episode 814

It’s time to talk about climate reparations

Thirteen other states have adopted California's emissions standards, including New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. David McNew/Getty Images
A recap of Week 1 of the COP27 climate summit.

Rich countries, like the United States, are the biggest emitters of gases that drive climate change. Should they pay developing countries for climate damage? Kai and guest host Andy Uhler recap the COP27 summit and the debate about climate reparations. Plus, NASA thought it had collected all the artifacts from the 1986 space shuttle Challenger disaster, until now. And, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We can’t do this show without you. Keep sending your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

