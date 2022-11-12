It’s time to talk about climate reparations
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Rich countries, like the United States, are the biggest emitters of gases that drive climate change. Should they pay developing countries for climate damage? Kai and guest host Andy Uhler recap the COP27 summit and the debate about climate reparations. Plus, NASA thought it had collected all the artifacts from the 1986 space shuttle Challenger disaster, until now. And, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “About Biden’s climate pit stop” from Politico
- “Here’s What Happened on Tuesday at the COP27 Climate Summit” from The New York Times
- “Divers Discover Piece of Space Shuttle Challenger Off Florida Coast” from The New York Times
- “It’s not a fluke, it’s a rot: Why the political media blew the 2022 election” from Press Watch
- “Why high interest rates are partly responsible for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot” from Marketplace
- “Coming soon to a theater near you: company Zoom meetings” from Marketplace
- “Elon Musk’s first big Twitter product paused after fake accounts spread” from The Washington Post
- “Are ‘I Voted’ stickers worth the cost?” from Marketplace
We can’t do this show without you. Keep sending your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.