Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
It’s the end of an era for giant GE
Apr 3, 2024
Episode 1132

It’s the end of an era for giant GE

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, dynamic pricing strikes again!

General Electric is breaking up! The megacorporation is splintering off into three separate companies. We’ll get into what that means for one of America’s biggest industrial conglomerates. Also, guest host Amy Scott joins us to discuss the dangers of humanitarian work in times of war. And dynamic pricing is coming for checked luggage. We’ll get smart (and angry!) about airline baggage fees.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:38 PM PDT
26:59
2:38 PM PDT
17:48
1:49 PM PDT
1:04
12:15 PM PDT
00:42
8:15 AM PDT
8:57
3:06 AM PDT
8:48
Apr 2, 2024
1:46
Small businesses have Now Hiring signs up — whether they need workers or not
Small businesses have Now Hiring signs up — whether they need workers or not
New FTC rule aims to crack down on impersonation scams
New FTC rule aims to crack down on impersonation scams
Affordability is key for the latest wave of car shoppers. Can carmakers keep up?
Affordability is key for the latest wave of car shoppers. Can carmakers keep up?
Who will pay for the Key Bridge collapse?
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Who will pay for the Key Bridge collapse?