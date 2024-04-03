It’s the end of an era for giant GE
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
General Electric is breaking up! The megacorporation is splintering off into three separate companies. We’ll get into what that means for one of America’s biggest industrial conglomerates. Also, guest host Amy Scott joins us to discuss the dangers of humanitarian work in times of war. And dynamic pricing is coming for checked luggage. We’ll get smart (and angry!) about airline baggage fees.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “José Andrés: Let People Eat” from The New York Times
- “Israel-Hamas war: Aid group halts delivery in Gaza after Israeli strike” from The Associated Press
- “How José Andrés and World Central Kitchen Became Leaders in Disaster Aid” from The New York Times
- “We Feed People” documentary from National Geographic
- “With GE’s split, the last chapter of the Jack Welch era is over” from Axios
- “JetBlue’s new checked bag fees now depend on the day” from CNN
- “Why do airlines charge so much for checked bags? This obscure rule helps explain why” from The Conversation
- “For families that need the most help, child care costs are about to drop” from The 19th
- “Column: Disneyland is ditching gas cars at Autopia. It’s a great first step for Tomorrowland” from the Los Angeles Times
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.