It’s not partisan to call out white supremacy
This Monday, we talk about the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, over the weekend. It’s devastated the town’s predominantly Black community in multiple ways, including its central food supply. As the nation processes the tragedy, it’s critical to call it what is: a white supremacist act. We also discuss the baby formula shortage and the consequences of a Supreme Court ruling on campaign finance laws.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Baby formula production is still several weeks out from Heather Long on Twitter
- One key chart on the baby formula shortage from Emily Peck on Twitter
- Third round of free COVID-19 test kits are available
- “Nearly half of Republicans agree with ‘great replacement theory’” from The Washington Post
- “It’s time to call white supremacy by its name” from Andscape
- “Court sides with Ted Cruz and strikes down campaign-finance restriction along ideological lines” from SCOTUSblog
- “The Supreme Court Makes Ted Cruz A Half-Million Dollars Richer” from HuffPost
