Is time running out for TikTok?

The app that’s taken the internet by storm with its viral dance videos has found itself in the middle of a national security debate.

TikTok is banned on U.S. government devices and some college campuses, and efforts for a wider ban have ramped up in recent weeks with some members of Congress recently introducing legislation that would give President Biden the power to ban TikTok.

So how did we get here?

“It became so popular that all of the sudden it was the ‘everything’ app. People were turning to it to search for things the way that some of us would turn to Google to search for things, and a lot of people are now getting their news on TikTok … It now has a really powerful hold over our culture and our discourse,” said Emily Baker-White, a tech reporter at Forbes.

On the show today, Baker-White explains why some members of Congress see TikTok as a national security threat, how real that threat actually is, and what an all-out ban would even look like. Plus, she spills the tea on what it was like to be spied on by TikTok.

In the News Fix: How a viral parody tweet may have helped bring down insulin prices. Also, we’ll explain what the latest round of job cuts at Meta say about the larger tech industry. And, we couldn’t get through an episode with a little Silicon Valley Bank update.

Later, one listener shares their experience with rooftop solar panels. And, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question comes from a listener who was wrong about the volatile nature of the tech industry, amid the SVB fiasco.

