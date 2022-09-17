Is this our ’80s tribute show?

It’s Friday, and we all wish we could be Ferris Bueller. Well, one reporter actually tried. Kimberly Adams and guest host Amy Scott discuss what happened when said reporter skipped work for a day of fun. Plus, could this be “Phantom of the Opera’s” last hoorah on Broadway? Then, our favorite game stumps the hosts (oops).

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for a our hosts? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.