Is this our ’80s tribute show?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
It’s Friday, and we all wish we could be Ferris Bueller. Well, one reporter actually tried. Kimberly Adams and guest host Amy Scott discuss what happened when said reporter skipped work for a day of fun. Plus, could this be “Phantom of the Opera’s” last hoorah on Broadway? Then, our favorite game stumps the hosts (oops).
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Could ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ really be done? We found out.” from The Washington Post
- “‘Phantom of the Opera’ to close after 35 years on Broadway: sources” from the New York Post
- “‘Phantom of the Opera,’ Broadway’s Longest-Running Show, to Close” from The New York Times
- “Apple and Starlink compete to turn your smartphone into a satellite phone” from Marketplace
- “California’s grid withstood the heat wave with texts, batteries and conservation” from Marketplace
- “Kourtney Kardashian Should Call Patagonia’s CEO” from The Cut
- “For Gen Z, TikTok Is the New Search Engine” from The New York Times
Got a question for a our hosts? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.