Is this our ’80s tribute show?
Sep 16, 2022
Episode 734

Is this our '80s tribute show?

No shoulder pads though.

It’s Friday, and we all wish we could be Ferris Bueller. Well, one reporter actually tried. Kimberly Adams and guest host Amy Scott discuss what happened when said reporter skipped work for a day of fun. Plus, could this be “Phantom of the Opera’s” last hoorah on Broadway? Then, our favorite game stumps the hosts (oops).

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for a our hosts? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

