Is this a coup?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Is Elon Musk’s control of government offices as an unelected official a coup? Lots of people seeem to think so. We’ll explain why. Plus, another potential government shutdown is looming and it may work in Democrats’ favor. And, one surprisingly effective (and protein-rich) way food insecurity in Pennsylvania is being addressed.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “What the Black Hawk Pilots Could See, Just Before the Crash” by The New York Times
- “Shutdown fears grow as Trump battles multiply” by The Hill
- “‘We would call it a coup’: Watchdogs and Dems attack Elon Musk Treasury Department takeover” from USA Today
- “The ‘Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly’ of the United States Government” by The Atlantic
- “Elon Musk’s Power Grab Is Lawless, Dangerous, and—Yes—a Coup” from Slate
- “The Guardian view on Donald Trump’s power grab: a coup veiled by chaos” by The Guardian
- “Processing Deer to Eliminate Food Insecurity” by the Daily Yonder
Got a question or comment for us? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.