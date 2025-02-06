Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Is this a coup?
Feb 5, 2025
Is this a coup?

Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Elon Musk, the wealthiest man alive, has unprecedented power under the Trump administration.

Is Elon Musk’s control of government offices as an unelected official a coup? Lots of people seeem to think so. We’ll explain why. Plus, another potential government shutdown is looming and it may work in Democrats’ favor. And, one surprisingly effective (and protein-rich) way food insecurity in Pennsylvania is being addressed.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

