Is there a better way to measure the economy?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Throughout the 2024 election campaign, voters kept saying the economy felt bad, even though it looked good on paper. A new report blames that disconnect on the way the government measures the economy — sending economic circles abuzz! We’ll explain what the tizzy is all about. Plus, is the Senate confirmation process for federal officials still useful? And, we’ll smile about the adorableness that is the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Voters Were Right About the Economy. The Data Was Wrong.” from Politico
- Article 2 Section 2 Clause 2 | Constitution Annotated from the Library of Congress
- “Tulsi Gabbard confirmed by Senate as director of national intelligence” from The Washington Post
- “Best of 2025 Masters Agility Championships from Westminster Kennel Club” from Fox Sports
- “In pictures: The 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show” from CNN
- “A Spa Day for Louis Before the Westminster Dog Show” from The New York Times
- “Westminster 2025 Preview: Why Can’t Golden Retrievers Win Best in Show?” from The New York Times
Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.