Unlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...Los Angeles Wildfires

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you. Support public news for public good. Donate Today!
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Is there a better way to measure the economy?
Feb 12, 2025
Episode 1329

Is there a better way to measure the economy?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
For now, we've got what we've got.

Throughout the 2024 election campaign, voters kept saying the economy felt bad, even though it looked good on paper. A new report blames that disconnect on the way the government measures the economy — sending economic circles abuzz! We’ll explain what the tizzy is all about. Plus, is the Senate confirmation process for federal officials still useful? And, we’ll smile about the adorableness that is the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:42 PM PST
14:58
4:16 PM PST
26:48
7:44 AM PST
7:56
Feb 12, 2025
8:07
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Black families in this Minnesota suburb found homes, despite racism in real estate
Unlocking The Gates
Black families in this Minnesota suburb found homes, despite racism in real estate
Attacks against corporate DEI policies are legally weak — and companies like Costco know it
Attacks against corporate DEI policies are legally weak — and companies like Costco know it
In New England, an aging population is leading to a shortage of workers
In New England, an aging population is leading to a shortage of workers
The back story of America's loss of dominance in steel production
The back story of America's loss of dominance in steel production