Is the tide turning against Trump’s tariffs?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Markets are still reeling after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs last week, and business leaders, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, are speaking out. Kai Ryssdal is back from vacation, and he’s not impressed. Get ready for a rant. Plus, the conservative and libertarian groups splitting from Trump over his trade policies. And, our thoughts on last weekend’s nationwide “Hands-Off!” protests.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Warns Tariffs Will Raise Prices, Slow Growth” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Jamie Dimon says Trump’s tariff policy is positive for national security so people should ‘get over it’“ from CNBC
- “New tariffs could spell major trouble for global economy” from the Competitive Enterprise Institute
- “Trump’s Tariffs Are an Economic Emergency for Americans” from the American Enterprise Institute
- “Brace for Impact, America. Trump’s Tariffs Will Soon Hit Your Bank Accounts” from the Cato Institute
Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.