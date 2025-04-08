Is the tide turning against Trump’s tariffs?

Markets are still reeling after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs last week, and business leaders, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, are speaking out. Kai Ryssdal is back from vacation, and he’s not impressed. Get ready for a rant. Plus, the conservative and libertarian groups splitting from Trump over his trade policies. And, our thoughts on last weekend’s nationwide “Hands-Off!” protests.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

