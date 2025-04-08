Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Is the tide turning against Trump’s tariffs?
Apr 7, 2025
Episode 1365

Is the tide turning against Trump’s tariffs?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Business leaders are starting to sound the alarm over sweeping tariffs.

Markets are still reeling after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs last week, and business leaders, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, are speaking out. Kai Ryssdal is back from vacation, and he’s not impressed. Get ready for a rant. Plus, the conservative and libertarian groups splitting from Trump over his trade policies. And, our thoughts on last weekend’s nationwide “Hands-Off!” protests.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

