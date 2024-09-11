Is the economy really the top issue this election?
Last night’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump kicked off with a question about the economy — often cited as the top issue for voters. But the discussion that followed was notably light on economic policy. So, can the state of the economy swing this election? And, we’ll get into more takeaways from the big debate. Plus, are run clubs and grocery stores the new dating apps for singles?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Harris-Trump debate takeaways: Clashes on race, abortion, economy” from AP News
- “Fact-checking Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s 1st presidential debate” from ABC News
- “Trump “less inclined” to do another debate with Harris” from Axios
- “First it was childless cat ladies. Now it’s eating cats. How the topic led to ‘ALF’ memes” from Yahoo News
- “Love on Aisle 9? A TikTok Fad Fills Grocery Stores With Singles.” from The New York Times
- “Run clubs in NYC have just become another oversaturated dating market, singles say” from NBC News
Kimberly Adams is headed to the Mile High City. Join us for a live panel discussion on the singles economy Sept. 23. in Denver. Use promo code “SMART” for a special discount on your ticket. We hope to see you there.
