Is the economy really the top issue this election?

Last night’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump kicked off with a question about the economy — often cited as the top issue for voters. But the discussion that followed was notably light on economic policy. So, can the state of the economy swing this election? And, we’ll get into more takeaways from the big debate. Plus, are run clubs and grocery stores the new dating apps for singles?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The Trump campaign has refused to clarify if ALF was the TV show where Trump saw illegal aliens eating people's pets pic.twitter.com/vNZTPn0B2u — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) September 11, 2024

Kimberly Adams is headed to the Mile High City. Join us for a live panel discussion on the singles economy Sept. 23. in Denver. Use promo code “SMART” for a special discount on your ticket. We hope to see you there.