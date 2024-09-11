Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Is the economy really the top issue this election?
Sep 11, 2024
Episode 1240

Is the economy really the top issue this election?

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Our debate takeaways.

Last night’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump kicked off with a question about the economy — often cited as the top issue for voters. But the discussion that followed was notably light on economic policy. So, can the state of the economy swing this election? And, we’ll get into more takeaways from the big debate. Plus, are run clubs and grocery stores the new dating apps for singles?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Kimberly Adams is headed to the Mile High City. Join us for a live panel discussion on the singles economy Sept. 23. in Denver. Use promo code “SMART” for a special discount on your ticket. We hope to see you there.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

