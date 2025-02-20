Economic PulseUnlocking The GatesAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Is recession risk rising?
Feb 19, 2025
Is recession risk rising?

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The recipe for a weaker economy may be brewing.

A growing number of young American consumers say they’re opting out of the economy entirely or pulling back from spending at certain stores over their political views. We’ll explain how this trend could collide with other economic shifts, creating the perfect recipe for a recession. Plus, by popular demand, we unpack a recent feat of nature: beavers successfully taking on civil engineering!

Here’s everything we talked about: 

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

