Is crypto ready for mom and pop investors?
Today we talk about a potential win for privacy advocates, as facial recognition company Clearview AI reaches a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union. But we still have questions. Another new story with a lot of questions? Crypto, of course. We’re still skeptical about the stability of cryptocurrency, but that hasn’t stopped investors and others from jumping right in. We’ll discuss what has us … a little nervous.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Authorities find human remains in Lake Mead twice in one week” from NPR
- “Cryptocurrency TerraUSD Falls Below Fixed Value, Triggering Selloff” from The Wall St Journal
- “40% of bitcoin investors are now underwater, new data shows” from CNBC
- “Clearview AI agrees to permanent ban on selling facial recognition to private companies” from The Verge
- “Opinion — Chris Murphy’s urgent abortion warning reveals a hidden GOP threat” from The Washington Post
- Trevor Noah’s discussion of billionaires on “The Daily Show”
- Tom House Is (Still) Reinventing Pitching With Mustard App from The New York Times
