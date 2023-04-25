The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Is cable news breaking?
Apr 24, 2023
Episode 909

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
A tale of two channels

Two popular TV anchors are out of a job. CNN’s Don Lemon and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson were both ousted today as cable continues to lose viewers and advertisers to the ever-growing world of streaming. We’ll get into what the anchor departures could mean for the future of cable news. Then, what younger workers might be missing by WFH. And a Make Me Smile that might have more millennials saying, “Cheeeese.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Do you have a burning question that you want to ask us or a comment about something we talked about? Call us at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

