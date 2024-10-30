Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Is Big Tech’s investment in AI paying off?
Oct 30, 2024
Episode 1274

Is Big Tech’s investment in AI paying off?

Google pays billions to be the default search engine on popular devices. Why people choose the default option is a riddle studied by behavioral economists. Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, some love for the Dodgers.

Tech companies like Google and Meta have been pouring billions into artificial intelligence. But investors have been waiting for those investments to pay off. We’ll get into what the latest earnings report from Google’s parent company signals about AI’s money-making potential. And, American companies are responding to former President Trump’s tariff promises by preparing to raise prices. Plus, guest host Matt Levin makes us smile about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series run.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

