Is Big Tech’s investment in AI paying off?

Tech companies like Google and Meta have been pouring billions into artificial intelligence. But investors have been waiting for those investments to pay off. We’ll get into what the latest earnings report from Google’s parent company signals about AI’s money-making potential. And, American companies are responding to former President Trump’s tariff promises by preparing to raise prices. Plus, guest host Matt Levin makes us smile about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series run.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Companies ready price hikes to offset Trump’s global tariff plans” from The New York Times
- “More than a quarter of new code at Google is generated by AI” from The Verge
- “Google’s Cloud Business Powers Accelerating Revenue Growth” from The Wall Street Journal
- “World Series: Ice Cube performs ‘It Was a Good Day’ ahead of Yankees vs. Dodgers Game 2” from Fox Sports
