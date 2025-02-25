Is Apple actually going “America First”?
A week after Apple CEO Tim Cook met with President Donald Trump, the company said today that it plans to invest $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. Is Apple aligning with Trump’s America First agenda? We’ll explain why Apple’s domestic investment isn’t what you may think it is. Plus, how would you respond to an email from your boss with the subject line: “What did you do last week?” And, a big thank you to Tammy from Oregon for today’s Make Me Smile moment.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Apple’s $500 Billion U.S. Investment Is Mostly Already in the Books” from The Wall Street Journal
- “The Long Flight to Teach an Endangered Ibis Species to Migrate” from The New Yorker
- “Elon Musk Tells Federal Workers to Detail Work in an Email or Lose Their Jobs” by The New York Times
- “Are federal workers lazy? Let’s look at the data.” from The Washington Post
- “The Trump administration tells agencies they could ignore Musk order on email reply” from The Washington Post (latest developments after we recorded today’s episode)
Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
