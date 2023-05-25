Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Investors are asking ChatGPT for stock market advice
May 24, 2023
Episode 931

Investors are asking ChatGPT for stock market advice

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
But should they?

It seems like people are using chatbots like ChatGPT for everything these days: writing cover letters, coming up with meal plans, you name it. One listener wondered: Are investors using AI to make stock market picks? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about why other countries use the U.S. dollar instead of their own currency and the origins of the phrase “knock-on effect.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for our hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

