Investors are asking ChatGPT for stock market advice
It seems like people are using chatbots like ChatGPT for everything these days: writing cover letters, coming up with meal plans, you name it. One listener wondered: Are investors using AI to make stock market picks? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about why other countries use the U.S. dollar instead of their own currency and the origins of the phrase “knock-on effect.”
