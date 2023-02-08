Inside the world of sports betting

This weekend’s Super Bowl is almost certain to be the most legally bet-on sports event in U.S. history.

Since the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting five years ago, the industry has seriously taken off, mostly thanks to online wagers. Goldman Sachs predicts that by 2033, the online sports betting business could rake in $39 billion in annual revenue.

With online sports betting, you can bet from almost anywhere. And it turns out, you can bet on almost anything.

“At BetMGM for example, there are a thousand of these prop bets. How many yards is Patrick Mahomes going to throw? … How long is Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem going to last? What song will Rihanna start with at the halftime show?” said Danny Funt, editor at The Week magazine and a freelance sports journalist.

On the show today, Funt explains the business of sports betting, how it’s transformed the fan experience and some of the risks that come with a rapidly growing gambling industry.

In the News Fix: Speaking of the Super Bowl, HBO’s zombie drama “The Last of Us” will release its next episode early to avoid going head-to-head with the big game. Also, a recent interview with Jerome Powell gives some insight on the Federal Reserve chair’s game plan. And Kimberly Adams shares a story about local Buy Nothing groups that she found serendipitously while reading a good old-fashioned newspaper.

Later, we’ll hear what some listeners have to say about the State of the Union address. Plus, one listener digs into a niche pop culture reference and another weighs in on the nonalcoholic beer market.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

What’s something you’ve been wrong about lately? We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question! Leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART, and your submission may be featured in a future episode.