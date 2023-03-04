In 2023, America has a child labor problem

Across the U.S., kids as young as 13 are being employed to do everything from packaging cereal to cleaning meatpacking plants. Many are migrants who came into the U.S. without their parents and were driven to work out of desperation. Now, lawmakers want to push for change. The story has us shaking our heads. Plus, is it OK to order the same dish as your spouse? Our hosts dive into a lively food debate.

