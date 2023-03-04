In 2023, America has a child labor problem
Across the U.S., kids as young as 13 are being employed to do everything from packaging cereal to cleaning meatpacking plants. Many are migrants who came into the U.S. without their parents and were driven to work out of desperation. Now, lawmakers want to push for change. The story has us shaking our heads. Plus, is it OK to order the same dish as your spouse? Our hosts dive into a lively food debate.
- “Lawmakers Clamor for Action on Child Migrant Labor as Outrage Grows” from The New York Times
- “Alone and Exploited, Migrant Children Work Brutal Jobs Across the U.S.” from The New York Times
- “Biden Awards Medal of Honor to Black Vietnam Veteran” from The New York Times
- “Walgreens won’t sell abortion pills in some states where they’re legal” from The Washington Post
- “Alaska’s Fisheries Are Collapsing” from Politico
- Snow in the Southern California mountains from The Los Angeles Times
- “TikTok expanding time limits on app” from Axios
- “The FTC Is Readying a Crackdown on Online Therapy” from Futurism
- “The products we buy are shrinking, and so is the value” from Marketplace
- “The Bidens ordered the same dish at a restaurant — and the internet has thoughts” from Today
- “It’s Fine to Order the Same Dish as Your Spouse” from Josh Barro
