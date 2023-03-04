A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Join us for a free, virtual event for International Women's Day on March 8! Learn More & Register
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
In 2023, America has a child labor problem
Mar 3, 2023
Episode 873

In 2023, America has a child labor problem

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Johan Ordonez / AFP via Getty Images
It may be more prevalent than you think.

Across the U.S., kids as young as 13 are being employed to do everything from packaging cereal to cleaning meatpacking plants. Many are migrants who came into the U.S. without their parents and were driven to work out of desperation. Now, lawmakers want to push for change. The story has us shaking our heads. Plus, is it OK to order the same dish as your spouse? Our hosts dive into a lively food debate.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Learn more and register for the March 8 International Women’s Day virtual event with Kimberly: marketplace.org/womensday

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:43 PM PST
22:11
4:12 PM PST
27:31
1:42 PM PST
1:50
7:12 AM PST
8:20
Mar 3, 2023
10:20
Feb 28, 2023
28:48
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Eli Lilly announced a cap on insulin costs. But why is insulin so expensive in the first place?
Eli Lilly announced a cap on insulin costs. But why is insulin so expensive in the first place?
The cost of loneliness: Social isolation holds back workers and costs employers billions
The cost of loneliness: Social isolation holds back workers and costs employers billions
Businesses and consumers are borrowing more, despite rising interest rates
Businesses and consumers are borrowing more, despite rising interest rates
Why a Guarneri violin is expected to fetch $10 million at auction
Why a Guarneri violin is expected to fetch $10 million at auction