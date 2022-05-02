Immigration is (still) a labor market story
In today’s show, we flag one economic benchmark investors are watching, then dive into some recent stories that highlight the unequal ways the U.S. grants immigrant and refugee status. Don’t forget, what happens at the border impacts our labor force. Speaking of work, employees nationwide are voting on unionization. Finally, a new study validates dog owners’ premonitions about their special pups and makes us smile.
- “10-Year Treasury Yield Hits 3% for First Time Since 2018” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Amazon Workers Reject Union in New York After Labor Victory at Separate Facility” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Biden to comply with forthcoming order to keep Covid border restrictions in place” from Politico
- “Afghans subject to stricter rules than Ukrainian refugees, advocates say” from NBC News
- “Your dog’s personality may have little to do with its breed” from AP News
