Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
👀 Noticed fewer chips in the bag? Fewer squares in your TP? Share your "shrinkflation" stories.
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
How to check if text was written by AI
Feb 8, 2023
Episode 857

How to check if text was written by AI

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
It's bot vs. bot.

Students are already using ChatGPT to cheat on assignments, and teachers want tools to spot it. One listener called in to ask what tech will become available for teachers to identify AI-written work. We’ll get into what’s out there right now and why these tools may not be a perfect solution just yet. Plus, we’ll answer more of your questions about how the recent California floods are affecting produce prices and the cost of solar panels. Also: when did we start referring to jobs by collar color?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about business, tech and the economy, give us a shout. We’re at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:56 PM PST
27:52
2:29 PM PST
16:38
1:55 PM PST
1:50
7:09 AM PST
7:56
3:14 AM PST
6:58
Feb 7, 2023
22:31
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
How aid is getting to earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria
How aid is getting to earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria
As tax season approaches, accounting firms are short on staff
As tax season approaches, accounting firms are short on staff
What would it take to balance the federal budget?
What would it take to balance the federal budget?
We want your “shrinkflation” stories
We want your “shrinkflation” stories