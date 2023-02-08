How to check if text was written by AI
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Students are already using ChatGPT to cheat on assignments, and teachers want tools to spot it. One listener called in to ask what tech will become available for teachers to identify AI-written work. We’ll get into what’s out there right now and why these tools may not be a perfect solution just yet. Plus, we’ll answer more of your questions about how the recent California floods are affecting produce prices and the cost of solar panels. Also: when did we start referring to jobs by collar color?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The advent of ChatGPT creates demand for software to detect its use” from Marketplace
- “Princeton student builds app to fight ChatGPT cheats” from NJ Spotlight News
- “ChatGPT sparks surge of AI detection tools” from Axios
- “Storm flooding compounds misery for California farms and workers” from The Los Angeles Times
- “California Storms Have Farmers Rushing to Avoid Crop Shortfall” from Bloomberg
- “Documenting a Decade of Cost Declines for PV Systems” from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory
- “Why China Is Dominating the Solar Industry” from Scientific American
- “Do Solar Panels Save Money? Yes. Here’s How” from CNET
- “The Big Apple: White Collar” from etymologist Barry Popik
- “Is the Blue-Collar Shirt Still Blue Collar?” from The New York Times
If you’ve got a question about business, tech and the economy, give us a shout. We’re at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.