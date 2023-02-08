How to check if text was written by AI

Students are already using ChatGPT to cheat on assignments, and teachers want tools to spot it. One listener called in to ask what tech will become available for teachers to identify AI-written work. We’ll get into what’s out there right now and why these tools may not be a perfect solution just yet. Plus, we’ll answer more of your questions about how the recent California floods are affecting produce prices and the cost of solar panels. Also: when did we start referring to jobs by collar color?

