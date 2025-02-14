How to actually tackle government waste
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Elon Musk and his DOGE team have been inside the pipes of the federal government on a mission to cut government spending and root out waste. We know government waste exists. But today, we’ll explain the problem with the way DOGE is going about it. Plus, blue state Republicans and their newfound power! And, stick around for your daily dose of positive news: We’ll hear about some of the good things that have been happening to “Make Me Smart” listeners. (Keep ‘em coming!)
Here’s everything we talked about:
- Watch: Watch Live: House DOGE subcommittee holds first hearing on federal spending on YouTube
- “DOGE fight: New subcommittee holds its first House hearing” by Roll Call
- “The Government Waste DOGE Should Be Cutting” from The Atlantic
- Improper Payments and Fraud: How They Are Related but Different from the Government Accountability Office
- Watch: Happening Now: Powell Testifies Before Senate Banking Committee on YouTube
- “What does having the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on hold mean for consumers?” from AP News
- “How blue state Republicans could shape Congressional legislation this year” by Marketplace
Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.