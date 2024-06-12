Jobs IRLA Warmer WorldShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
How the rise of judicial originalism has shaped our economy
Jun 11, 2024
Episode 1179

How the rise of judicial originalism has shaped our economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images
A deep dive into the theory that has come to dominate the U.S. legal system.

It’s decision season for the U.S. Supreme Court, meaning the court is weighing in on a slew of cases dealing with a wide range of issues, including abortion medication restrictions and the power of federal agencies.

One legal doctrine has become increasingly influential in that decision-making: originalism. But Madiba Dennie, author of the new book “The Originalism Trap: How Extremists Stole the Constitution and How We the People Can Take It Back,” calls that a relatively recent phenomenon.

“It used to be very commonplace that history could be a factor in assessing the Constitution’s meaning,” Dennie said. “But it was only as a backlash to the Civil Rights Movement that the conservative legal movement started really asserting that history and tradition was the only way you can make decisions.”

On the show today, Dennie explains what originalism is, how it gained a foothold in American legal thought and why she believes its rise has eroded Americans’ rights and threatened economic stability. Plus, her idea for how we move forward.

Then, we’ll get into the movie-worthy story of an African American man who escaped slavery and became a fierce critic of the Constitution. And, Meta’s artificial intelligence plans are butting heads with Europe’s privacy-conscious values.

Later, we’ll hear from a listener whose puppy helped her make new friends in adulthood. Plus, Patrick Schumacker, an executive producer of the TV series “Abbott Elementary,” answers the Make Me Smart question.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

What have you been wrong about lately? Let us know at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:07 PM PDT
33:23
3:46 PM PDT
27:51
2:54 PM PDT
1:05
7:00 AM PDT
6:32
Jun 11, 2024
12:47
Jun 7, 2024
2:00
May 28, 2024
28:14
Is pet insurance worth the high premiums?
Is pet insurance worth the high premiums?
Report shows why some kids are struggling at school
Report shows why some kids are struggling at school
After last year's Pride backlash, many brands back away from trans-inclusive campaigns
After last year's Pride backlash, many brands back away from trans-inclusive campaigns
The clean energy boom is a rural jobs bonanza
The clean energy boom is a rural jobs bonanza