How streaming upended the TV industry

For viewers, streaming has ushered in an era of Peak TV with a seemingly endless amount of shows to binge. But writers currently on strike say they’re not experiencing the same golden age when it comes to compensation and job stability. And some streaming companies are now struggling to hang on to subscribers in an ultra-competitive market.

This has us wondering: Has streaming broken TV?

“I think for the legacy networks, they’re still trying to really figure out how to make this as profitable as the broadcast, mass audience, ad-based model,” said Kate Fortmueller, professor of entertainment and media studies at the University of Georgia.

On the show today, Fortmueller explains how streaming has changed the way film and TV writers make a living, why studios’ priorities have shifted in the streaming age, and what might be ahead for the industry. Plus, why screenwriters are asking for limits on the use of AI.

In the News Fix: Looking back at a previous writers strike might hint at the impact of the current strike. And, Home Depot says it expects a drop in annual sales for the first time in over a decade. We’ll get into what that might say about the housing market.

Later, a listener shares their experience ordering pizza from an AI bot. Plus, what a listener got wrong about keeping things tidy with young kids.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

