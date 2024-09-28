Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Get a NEW artist-designed Marketplace sweatshirt when you donate $8/month ... for a limited time! Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
How some politicians are trying to sell their image
Sep 27, 2024
Episode 1251

How some politicians are trying to sell their image

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Plus, a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Branding is big in contemporary political campaigns. But some candidates are going to odd lengths to appeal to women in 2024. We’ll explain. Plus, the wave of new state voting laws since 2020 has the potential to dramatically reshape ballot access in the 2024 election. And we’ll weigh in on the doomsday prepping economy and “fridgescaping” during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

New artist-designed Marketplace sweatshirts are half off this weekend! Invest in Marketplace and get yours: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:48 PM PDT
26:03
5:44 PM PDT
27:26
7:21 AM PDT
7:37
3:10 AM PDT
13:43
3:00 AM PDT
10:39
Sep 26, 2024
47:47
Sep 25, 2024
33:39
Dame Judi Dench could be your next AI voice assistant
Dame Judi Dench could be your next AI voice assistant
Why Britain is releasing prisoners early
Why Britain is releasing prisoners early
College football shakeups can help drive up media rights value
College football shakeups can help drive up media rights value
Looming port strike could slam a fragile system, says customs broker
Looming port strike could slam a fragile system, says customs broker