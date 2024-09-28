How some politicians are trying to sell their image
Branding is big in contemporary political campaigns. But some candidates are going to odd lengths to appeal to women in 2024. We’ll explain. Plus, the wave of new state voting laws since 2020 has the potential to dramatically reshape ballot access in the 2024 election. And we’ll weigh in on the doomsday prepping economy and “fridgescaping” during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “G.O.P. Candidates, Looking to Soften Their Image, Turn to Their Wives” from The New York Times
- “In the tightest states, new voting laws could tip the outcome in November” from Stateline
- “Battleground State Removes Nearly 10 Percent of Voters for Being Ineligible” from Newsweek
- “VoteFlare’s mission to upgrade voter communication” from Marketplace
- “In uncertain times, the prepper supply business is booming” from Marketplace
- “Spurned by Social Media, Publishers Chase Readers on WhatsApp” from The New York Times
- “Southwest may need to change the perks that made customers loyal” from Marketplace
- “Earth will capture ‘second moon’ this weekend, scientists say” from Space
- “The pros and cons of fridgescaping your refrigerator” from The Washington Post
