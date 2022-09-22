Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How does the Fed’s quantitative (un)easing plan work?
Sep 21, 2022
Episode 757

How does the Fed’s quantitative (un)easing plan work?

You may have to listen to this one twice!

The Federal Reserve continued its interest-rate-raising spree today to help curb inflation. The other thing the Fed has been working on is unwinding its “quantitative easing” program. One listener wants to know how that works. We’ll explain. Plus, why can members of Congress buy and sell stocks so freely? Isn’t that a conflict of interest? We’re wondering the same thing.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Keep sending your questions. We're at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice memo at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

