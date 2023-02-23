The new AI-powered Bing has entered the chat
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
DALL-E, ChatGPT and now … Bing? It can be hard to keep up with all the new artificial intelligence systems hitting the scene. One listener called in to ask what makes the new AI-powered Bing different from ChatGPT. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about how a tax cut works versus a stimulus and the hidden costs of police misconduct. Plus, can journalists who cover business trade stocks?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Bing (Yes, Bing) Just Made Search Interesting Again” from The New York Times
- “The new Microsoft Bing will sometimes misrepresent the info it finds” from The Verge
- “Microsoft’s new Bing chatbot is fun but sometimes more cautious than ChatGPT” from CNBC
- “Why a Conversation With Bing’s Chatbot Left Me Deeply Unsettled” from The New York Times
- “What Is Economic Stimulus? How It Works, Benefits, and Risks” from Investopedia
- “Cities pay millions in police misconduct settlements” from Marketplace
- “Repeated police misconduct cost taxpayers $1.5 billion in settlements” from The Washington Post
- “Insurers force change on police departments long resistant to it” from The Washington Post
- “How Police Misconduct Affects Cities And Taxpayers Financially” from NPR
- Marketplace’s Standards of Behavior
Got a question for our hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.