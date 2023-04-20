Sign up for our free email Crash Course and register for our live “office hours” on Zoom April 25!
How accurate are economic forecasts?
Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund put out its weakest medium-term projection for global economic growth since 1990. This had one listener wondering: How accurate are the IMF’s predictions? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions, like why the U.S. Postal Service still delivers six days a week, and what is the carbon footprint of space travel? Plus, we’ll explain why the Federal Reserve is losing billions every week.
