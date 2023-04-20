The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

How accurate are economic forecasts?
Apr 19, 2023
Episode 906

How accurate are economic forecasts?

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Short answer: They're not a perfect science.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund put out its weakest medium-term projection for global economic growth since 1990. This had one listener wondering: How accurate are the IMF’s predictions? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions, like why the U.S. Postal Service still delivers six days a week, and what is the carbon footprint of space travel? Plus, we’ll explain why the Federal Reserve is losing billions every week.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

“Make Me Smart” has been nominated for a Webby Award! We are honored, but we can’t win without your support. You can vote for “Make Me Smart” until Thursday by going to marketplace.org/votemms.

