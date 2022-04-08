Buying a house? In this economy?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Yesterday a listener asked about the real estate market, and we’ve still got housing on our minds. We’ll talk about fresh data that shows homes are less affordable across the country. Plus, the devastation of one Ukrainian city shows the brutality of Russian forces. Then, Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court today. Could this moment inspire change in the corporate world? Finally, some music news that made us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Buying a home hasn’t been this tough since the Great Recession hit” from Business Insider
- “Home Affordability Gets Tougher Across the U.S. As Prices and Mortgage Rates Surge” from Attom Data Solutions
- “As Mortgage Rates Rise, Home Sellers Fear Time Is Running Out to Cash In” from The Wall Street Journal
- “In Bucha, the scope of Russian barbarity is coming into focus” from The Washington Post
- “Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman justice. Here’s how she will change the Supreme Court.” from The 19th
- CEOs reflect on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic confirmation: ‘Let this be a stepping stone’ from Business Insider
- “Anita Hill: The Senate Judiciary Committee mistreated Judge Jackson. I should know.” from The Washington Post
- “McConnell won’t commit to hearings for Biden SCOTUS picks if GOP retakes Senate” from Axios
- “Film at 11: How a Minnesota Station Found Old Footage of a Very Young Prince” from The New York Times
- “Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers Strike” from WCCO
- “How ‘Big Grrrls’ Shatters Dance Norms in Lizzo’s New Reality Show” from Variety
- Review: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is Joyful Love Letter to Plus-Size Women from The Root
Join us Friday for Economics on Tap. We’ll be livestreaming on YouTube starting at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.