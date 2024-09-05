Harris throws a bone to the business folks
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The Harris campaign is proposing a bump in the capital gains tax that’s well below the rate President Biden had put forward. We’ll get into why remixing Biden’s tax plan scored her some points with corporate supporters. And, we’ll explain the fight between Disney and DirecTV that’s causing channel outages for subscribers. Plus, why Medicaid patients are struggling to access GLP-1 weight loss drugs and what the vibes are in the restaurant industry right now.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Harris Tells the Business Community: I’m Friendlier Than Biden” from The New York Times
- “DirecTV chief content officer on ESPN blackout: Disney is still mandating minimum penetration” from CNBC
- “TV viewers get screwed again as Disney channels are blacked out on DirecTV” from Ars Technica
- “Disney networks go dark on DirecTV amid carriage dispute” from Axios
- “DirecTV is compensating customers affected by the Disney outage. But they have to take action to get it” from CNN
- “Who’s able to get weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy?” from Marketplace
- “Restaurant industry still struggles with staffing, consultant says” from Marketplace
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.