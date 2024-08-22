Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Harris’ hazy plan to ban price gouging
Aug 22, 2024
Episode 1227

Harris’ hazy plan to ban price gouging

Grant Baldwin/Getty Images
And why it's left the VP vulnerable to attacks.

Since Vice President Harris proposed a federal ban on price gouging in the food and grocery industries, her campaign has offered up few details about what the policy would actually look like. That’s left room for wild speculation. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll debunk former President Trump’s claims that the Biden administration manipulated job data to influence the election. Plus, the future of V2X technology on our roadways and the National Women’s Soccer League’s historic move to do away with drafts.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

