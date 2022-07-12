Get your euros
If you’re planning a trip to Europe anytime soon, now is the time to exchange your dollars for euros. For the first time in 20 years, $1 is nearly equal to one euro. We’ll talk about what it means for the global economy. Plus, mini-explainers on carry trades and Sri Lankas’s economy. And the moment space geeks have been waiting for: The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is here, and it’s a beauty! Finally, Kimberly has a 7/11 tradition, and we’re here for it!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Global population growth hits lowest rate since 1950″ from The Financial Times
- “Battered Euro Edges Ever Closer to Parity as Dollar Runs Rampant” from Bloomberg
- “What Is Delaware’s Court of Chancery and Its Role in Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal?” from The New York Times
- “EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed and what’s next” from The Associated Press
- “Sri Lanka Crisis Flashes Warning for Other Indebted Economies” from The Wall Street Journal
- “First Images from the James Webb Space Telescope” from NASA
- Listen: “Twenty-Four Seven” podcast
- Watch: Beyoncé’s “7/11” video
We want to hear your answers to the Make Me Smart question: What is something you thought you knew but later found out you were wrong about? Send them our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.
