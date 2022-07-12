Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Get your euros
Jul 11, 2022
Episode 710

Get your euros

The dollar and euro are near parity. What now?

If you’re planning a trip to Europe anytime soon, now is the time to exchange your dollars for euros. For the first time in 20 years, $1 is nearly equal to one euro. We’ll talk about what it means for the global economy. Plus, mini-explainers on carry trades and Sri Lankas’s economy. And the moment space geeks have been waiting for: The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is here, and it’s a beauty! Finally, Kimberly has a 7/11 tradition, and we’re here for it!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answers to the Make Me Smart question: What is something you thought you knew but later found out you were wrong about? Send them our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

