The geopolitical center of gravity could be changing
It is estimated that at some point this year, India’s population will surpass that of China’s. This means that India will not only be the biggest democracy, but also the most populous country. We get into how this change could alter the economic and political balance of the world. And, could unexplained flying objects be aliens? A senior Pentagon official has a theory. Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty that has us thinking deeply about Tupperware.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Ghana is the first country to approve Oxford’s malaria vaccine” from Popular Science
- “New rule to block Missouri library funding set to go into effect May 30” from St. Louis Post-Dispatch
- “Alien motherships: Pentagon official floats a theory for unexplained sightings” from Politico
- “India’s Population Surpasses China’s, Shifting the World’s ‘Center of Gravity’” from The Wall Street Journal
- “How India will overtake China to become the most populous country” from Al Jazeera
- “Pickleball’s popularity presents equity challenges for city governments” from Marketplace
- “Is Substack Notes a ‘Twitter clone’? We asked CEO Chris Best” from The Verge
- “Can ‘milk core’ get Gen Z to drink its liquid dairy?” from Marketplace
- “What Tupperware’s money problems say about direct selling” from Marketplace
- “A Nation Tries to Impose Cat Curfews. Fur Is Flying.” from The Wall Street Journal
