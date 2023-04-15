The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

The geopolitical center of gravity could be changing
Apr 14, 2023
Episode 903

The geopolitical center of gravity could be changing

Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images
India's population is poised to surpass China's.

It is estimated that at some point this year, India's population will surpass that of China's. This means that India will not only be the biggest democracy, but also the most populous country. We get into how this change could alter the economic and political balance of the world. And, could unexplained flying objects be aliens? A senior Pentagon official has a theory. Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty that has us thinking deeply about Tupperware.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

