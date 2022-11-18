How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

FTX-bomb
Nov 17, 2022
Episode 818

FTX-bomb

Sam Bankman-Fried, then CEO of FTX, testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in 2021. Alex Wong/Getty Images
The saga of a failed crypto exchange continues.

FTX, the recently imploded cryptocurrency exchange, has filed for bankruptcy. The new CEO said he’s never seen corporate mismanagement quite like this. We’ll unpack new revelations about what went wrong from the company’s bankruptcy filings. Plus, we’ll look back on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s legacy. And, Kai and Kimberly stan Lizzo!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

