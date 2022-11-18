FTX, the recently imploded cryptocurrency exchange, has filed for bankruptcy. The new CEO said he’s never seen corporate mismanagement quite like this. We’ll unpack new revelations about what went wrong from the company’s bankruptcy filings. Plus, we’ll look back on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s legacy. And, Kai and Kimberly stan Lizzo!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.