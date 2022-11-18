FTX-bomb
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
FTX, the recently imploded cryptocurrency exchange, has filed for bankruptcy. The new CEO said he’s never seen corporate mismanagement quite like this. We’ll unpack new revelations about what went wrong from the company’s bankruptcy filings. Plus, we’ll look back on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s legacy. And, Kai and Kimberly stan Lizzo!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Editorial: “Nancy Pelosi has been a trailblazer. The U.S. is better for her leadership” from The Los Angeles Times
- Opinion | “Nancy Pelosi’s strategies were flawed. Democrats must move on from them.” from The Washington Post
- “Senate advances bill to protect same-sex marriage in federal law” from The Washington Post
- “Never seen ‘such a complete failure’ of corporate controls, says new FTX CEO who also oversaw Enron bankruptcy” from CNBC
- Tweet from @GRDecter on FTX’s bankruptcy court filing
- Musk Softens Remote-Work Mandate to Retain Twitter Staffers from Bloomberg
- Tweet from @nataliewsj about Nancy Pelosi’s daily lunch
- “Here’s What Happened to the Writer Who Wore Lizzo’s Dress to Out100” from Out
- TikTok from @auriellebewritin unboxing Lizzo’s dress
- “Lizzo Monologue” from SNL
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.