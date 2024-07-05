My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

From “This Is Uncomfortable”: The high price of cheap clothes
Jul 5, 2024
Episode 1197

From “This Is Uncomfortable”: The high price of cheap clothes

Garment workers and advocates demonstrate for changes to labor laws. Courtesy the Garment Workers Center
One garment worker's fight for fair pay.

Hey Smarties! We’re on a little break for the Fourth of July holiday. So today we’re bringing you an episode from our friends at “This Is Uncomfortable.” It’s all about the fashion industry and the workers who make the clothes we buy (and often throw away). In this episode, producer Alice Wilder introduces us to one garment worker’s personal fight for fair pay and the broader push to improve conditions for garment workers like her.

