My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
From “Million Bazillion”: Why is there so much gold at Fort Knox?
Jul 4, 2024
Episode 1196

From “Million Bazillion”: Why is there so much gold at Fort Knox?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ashanti Fortson
We'll say it again. History is cool.

Hey Smarties! We’re off for the Fourth of July holiday. So today we’re bringing you a super fun episode of “Million Bazillion” that’ll teach you and your kiddos about a bit of our nation’s history and a highly secretive landmark. It’s all about Fort Knox, known as one of the most secure places in the world, and why it holds so much of the country’s gold. Plus, its role in stabilizing the U.S. economy in a time of crisis.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:49 AM PDT
7:06
3:08 AM PDT
7:46
3:00 AM PDT
29:02
4:00 PM PDT
28:11
3:02 PM PDT
1:05
Jul 3, 2024
15:08
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
The real-life boiler rooms that inspired "Glengarry Glen Ross"
"Glengarry Glen Ross"
The real-life boiler rooms that inspired "Glengarry Glen Ross"
Slowing job trends point to stabilizing labor market
Slowing job trends point to stabilizing labor market
"Crip Camp" co-director talks accessibility in the film industry
"Crip Camp"
"Crip Camp" co-director talks accessibility in the film industry
Halfway through 2024, is the global power sector on track for lower emissions?
A Warmer World
Halfway through 2024, is the global power sector on track for lower emissions?