From “Million Bazillion”: What is cryptocurrency?
Aug 2, 2022
Episode 725

From “Million Bazillion”: What is cryptocurrency?

The family-friendly answer.

“Make Me Smart” is on summer break this week, but we’re thrilled to share an episode from our sister show “Million Bazillion,” which answers questions kids have about money.

Today’s episode tackles a question many of our grown-up listeners have too: What is cryptocurrency? Join “Million Bazillion” hosts Ryan Perez and Bridget Bodnar as they dive into the complicated world of crypto (you’ll probably recognize some familiar Marketplace folks too).

We’ll be back in your feeds on Monday, Aug. 8. Until then, keep sending your thoughts, comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-827-6278, or 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

