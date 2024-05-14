Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⏩ Donations to Marketplace are being MATCHED right now! ⏩ Double my gift
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
From “Million Bazillion”: What are labor unions?
May 14, 2024
Episode 1160

From “Million Bazillion”: What are labor unions?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ashanti Fortson
What kids (and you) should know about unions.

With the big push to unionize auto workers in the South, it looks like it might be another hot labor summer. And if you and your little ones have questions, this episode is for you! Today, we’re bringing you a special episode from Marketplace’s kids podcast, “Million Bazillion,” all about the history of labor unions, collective bargaining and how unions changed the way we work. Plus, how many hours a day should a person work? Kids have thoughts!

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:02 AM PDT
31:07
8:11 AM PDT
1:20
7:20 AM PDT
8:55
3:06 AM PDT
11:54
3:00 AM PDT
28:30
May 13, 2024
29:41
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Consumers don't expect their incomes to grow as fast as prices
Consumers don't expect their incomes to grow as fast as prices
Fast-food chains may need to offer more value meals to lure customers
Fast-food chains may need to offer more value meals to lure customers
UAW to be put to the test this week in Alabama Mercedes-Benz union vote
UAW to be put to the test this week in Alabama Mercedes-Benz union vote
The U.S. exports more petroleum than it imports. So why are we importing at all?
The U.S. exports more petroleum than it imports. So why are we importing at all?