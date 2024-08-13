Olympics 2024My EconomySwing County, Swing StateI've Always Wondered ...

From Burning Questions: How can I eat for the planet (without getting stressed out)?
Aug 13, 2024
Episode 1220

From Burning Questions: How can I eat for the planet (without getting stressed out)?

Chris Thompson/Marketplace
Where to start when it comes to sustainable eating.

Hey Smarties! If you’ve ever wondered how you make your diet more climate friendly, this episode of “Burning Questions” has you covered. From our friends over at “How We Survive,” the series answers your questions about climate change. In this episode, host Amy Scott chats with Melissa Nelson, professor of Indigenous sustainability at Arizona State University, about how our day-to-day food choices affect the planet and steps you can take to make your diet a little greener, without getting overwhelmed.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

