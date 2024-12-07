For NASA, the moon just got farther away
NASA is pushing back its highly anticipated Artemis 2 mission from September 2025 to April 2026. It will be the first crewed mission to the moon since 1972. We’ll unpack NASA’s setbacks. Plus, momentum is building for a TikTok ban. And the hosts share their thoughts on the word of the year in a round of Half Full / Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “NASA delays Artemis 2 moon mission to 2026, Artemis 3 astronaut landing to mid-2027” from Space
- “Trump Defends His Imperiled Pick for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth” from The New York Times
- “Appeals court upholds nationwide TikTok ban-or-sale law” from The Washington Post
- “TikTok advertisers stay put after US appeals court upholds law forcing sale” from Reuters
- “Bitcoin mining surge strains energy grids as miners make a fortune” from Marketplace
- “OpenAI is charging $200 a month for an exclusive version of its o1 ‘reasoning’ model” from The Verge
- “50% off! Cyber Monday deal today only! (Kidding!)” from Marketplace
- “Dolly Parton launches search for actors to play her in a new Broadway musical” from USA Today
- “‘Brain rot’ is the Oxford University Press word of the year” from AP News
