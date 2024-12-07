Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

For NASA, the moon just got farther away
Dec 6, 2024
Episode 1299

For NASA, the moon just got farther away

NASA/Joel Kowsky
Plus, have you ever used the term "brain rot"?

NASA is pushing back its highly anticipated Artemis 2 mission from September 2025 to April 2026. It will be the first crewed mission to the moon since 1972. We’ll unpack NASA’s setbacks. Plus, momentum is building for a TikTok ban. And the hosts share their thoughts on the word of the year in a round of Half Full / Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

