Eyes on Puerto Rico

Almost five years after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is reeling (again) after Hurricane Fiona flooded large parts of the island and left it in the dark. We’ll talk about the big mess behind Puerto Rico’s energy problems. Plus, John Kerry: People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. And, is a beer shortage on the horizon?
- Puerto Rico’s Power System Heads Toward Litigation for Debt Deal from Bloomberg
- “Hurricane Fiona Exposes Puerto Rico’s Failure to Fix Frail Power Grid” from Bloomberg
- “Here’s How Much a New Monthly Mortgage Payment Has Surged in 10 US Metros” from Bloomberg
- “U.S. climate envoy Kerry calls on African nations to help curb emissions” from Reuters
- “Scientists have calculated how many ants are on Earth. The number is so big, it’s ‘unimaginable.’” from The Washington Post
- “Brace for the coming beer shortage” from Axios
