Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Eyes on Puerto Rico
Sep 19, 2022
Episode 755

Eyes on Puerto Rico

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From Maria to Fiona.

Almost five years after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is reeling (again) after Hurricane Fiona flooded large parts of the island and left it in the dark. We’ll talk about the big mess behind Puerto Rico’s energy problems. Plus, John Kerry: People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. And, is a beer shortage on the horizon?

Here’s everything we talked about:

If you’ve got a question, comment or suggestion, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:48 PM PDT
28:04
4:44 PM PDT
13:50
1:52 PM PDT
1:50
7:55 AM PDT
7:57
2:47 AM PDT
3:56
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Hurricanes Fiona and Maria, 5 years apart, underscore needs of Puerto Rico's grid
Hurricanes Fiona and Maria, 5 years apart, underscore needs of Puerto Rico's grid
Why do computers get more powerful, but cost the same?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why do computers get more powerful, but cost the same?
What the phrase "soft landing" says about how we view the economy
What the phrase "soft landing" says about how we view the economy
A tech company pledged to make "anti-racist" layoffs. What does that mean?
A tech company pledged to make "anti-racist" layoffs. What does that mean?