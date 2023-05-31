Extraordinary measures for extraordinary times

Since the U.S. brushed up against the debt limit in January, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been stretching the government’s money as far as possible using “extraordinary measures” to buy time for Congress. One listener thought to ask: How, exactly, does that work? And how long could they last? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about where the funds for military assistance to Ukraine come from and why the Federal Reserve’s strategy to bring down inflation may come with unwanted side effects. Plus, a little self-care talk.

