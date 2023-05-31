Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Extraordinary measures for extraordinary times
May 31, 2023
Extraordinary measures for extraordinary times

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
But time is running out.

Since the U.S. brushed up against the debt limit in January, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been stretching the government’s money as far as possible using “extraordinary measures” to buy time for Congress. One listener thought to ask: How, exactly, does that work? And how long could they last? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about where the funds for military assistance to Ukraine come from and why the Federal Reserve’s strategy to bring down inflation may come with unwanted side effects. Plus, a little self-care talk.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question about the economy, business or technology for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

