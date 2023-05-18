Everything you wanted to know about the debt ceiling

It’s Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, and lots of you wanna know what’s up with the debt ceiling drama. So, we’re dedicating today’s episode to answering your questions about what happens if Congress fails to raise the debt limit before the government runs out of money. We’ll also get into how a debt default compares to a government shutdown, why prioritizing payments would be a tricky task for the Treasury and where’s Wall Street been?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

It’s our May fundraiser. We need to raise $350K to stay on track for this fiscal year, and your gift now can help us reach our goal. Give today.