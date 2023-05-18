Everything you wanted to know about the debt ceiling
It’s Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, and lots of you wanna know what’s up with the debt ceiling drama. So, we’re dedicating today’s episode to answering your questions about what happens if Congress fails to raise the debt limit before the government runs out of money. We’ll also get into how a debt default compares to a government shutdown, why prioritizing payments would be a tricky task for the Treasury and where’s Wall Street been?
