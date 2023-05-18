Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Everything you wanted to know about the debt ceiling
May 17, 2023
Episode 926

Everything you wanted to know about the debt ceiling

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
You asked. We answered.

It’s Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, and lots of you wanna know what’s up with the debt ceiling drama. So, we’re dedicating today’s episode to answering your questions about what happens if Congress fails to raise the debt limit before the government runs out of money. We’ll also get into how a debt default compares to a government shutdown, why prioritizing payments would be a tricky task for the Treasury and where’s Wall Street been?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

